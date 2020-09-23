Apple's 1st India online store available for customers from today: Products, offers and more

New Delhi: Apple's first exclusive online store is available for customers in India from Wednesday (September). The company has forayed into the Indian markets just ahead of the festive season, offering a full range of products, support and premium experience to consumers across the country.

Apple's online store will allow Indians to buy the complete range of products like iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, Apple TV and watch. However, the products are yet to be listed on the portal although the Online Store is live right now. Once the products are listed, we shall get to know what offers the Cupertino headquartered company will be offering to the customers in India.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 20 years, and the company's ongoing investment and innovation support almost 900,000 jobs across the country. Apple currently has over 500 physical retail stores worldwide, with the world's first floating retail store at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

For logistics support, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart to be its on-ground fulfillment partner. The Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide, would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers.

Apple has listed 8 advantages that consumers will have while shopping from Apple online in India.

- Apple will offer you Shopping Assistance sot that all your shopping questions are answered by Apple Specialists. From help choosing which product is right for you, to payments and delivery, you have a one stop solution.

- Apple promises a Free and Safer Delivery. All orders will ship with no-contact delivery.

- You can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery. And if you’re buying a device for university, you may be eligible for additional savings too, Apple says.

- You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. Just answer a few questions and Apple will provide a trade-in value to lower the price of a new iPhone.

- When you buy online at Apple, you can customise your Mac the way you want. Whether you need more memory, additional storage or an extra-powerful graphics card, you can now tailor-make any new Mac to suit your needs, the company said.

- You can receive a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple. Apple will help you discover the amazing things your new device can do, from the basics to top tips on a choice of topics.

- AppleCare+ extends your warranty with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover. And because Apple makes the hardware, the operating systems and many applications, the Apple experts understand just how everything works together, which means they can help resolve most issues in a single conversation, the company said.

- Get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, in whatever way is most convenient for you. From setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen, we’re here to help, Apple added.