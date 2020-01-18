Apple's 'affordable' iPhone in 2020 will look like iPhone 8: Report

California: Apple is known to be working on a `less-expensive` iPhone for this year. Now latest reports indicate that the company may fill in the numerical naming gap between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X by calling the new model as the iPhone 9.

According to Cnet, the iPhone 9 is speculated to appear the same as the iPhone 8 with a smaller 4.7-inch LCD screen but run the newer A13 Bionic chip.

While Apple may choose to call it the iPhone 9, it will be, in fact, a successor to the iPhone SE and feature unexciting single cameras which will still be capable of portrait mode using a software.

In terms of pricing, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 to cost USD 399 for the base model.