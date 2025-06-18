Apple's Back to School program is back in India. As part of the offer, students who purchase iPads or Macs can receive a complimentary Apple Pencil or AirPods. Depending on the device one buys, they can get up to Rs 27,900 worth of accessories for free or with a minor top-up. The offer is available from June 17 to September 30, 2025. You can avail of the deal at Apple Stores in India, Apple Store online and Apple Store app.

Offers on iPads and Macs

The offer works on a discount model. You receive a set discount on select accessories depending on the device you buy. On eligible accessories, students can save up to Rs 10,900 on iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The savings for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac reach up to Rs 17,900.

You can select to receive a complimentary Apple Pencil Pro worth Rs 10,900 when you purchase an iPad Air which starts at Rs 54,900. You can also go for the AirPods 4, priced at Rs 12,900 and paying an extra of Rs 2,000. The iPad Pro, which starts at Rs 89,900, is also eligible for the same Rs 10,900 discount. However, this offer does not include the Magic Mouse or the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for iPads.

The MacBook Air which has starting prices of Rs 89,900 and MacBook Pro, priced starting at Rs 1,59,900 are eligible for a Rs 17,900 accessory discount. You may get the AirPods 4 with ANC, priced at Rs 17,900, for free. Alternatively, you might purchase the AirPods Pro 2 (Rs 24,900) and pay the remaining Rs 7,000.

You may save Rs 17,900 on the iMac which starts at Rs 1,29,900 but you can only select the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods 4 with ANC.

Offer limited to Mac and iPad only

Apple’s Back to School offer is limited to one Mac and one iPad per eligible customer. The offer doesn’t apply to the iPad Mini, Mac Mini, iPad 10th Gen, Mac Pro, Mac Studio or refurbished products.

How to access the deal?

To access the deal, you can shop online through the Apple Store for Education (website and app) or visit an Apple Store in India.