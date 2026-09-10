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Apple's first foldable bets big on South Korean supply chain

While Apple continues to source key components worldwide, the critical part tied to its new hardware design remains concentrated in South Korea.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Apple's first foldable bets big on South Korean supply chain
Image Credit: Apple's first foldable bets big on South Korean supply chain

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