Apple iPhone Duo: Apple finally launched its first foldable phone at the "Surprise and Shine" event on Wednesday, and it is called the iPhone Duo. It'll be available soon in two colour choices. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which comes to roughly Rs 1,90,000 for the base 256GB version. If you need more storage, Apple is offering it in configurations up to 2TB. Pre-orders open on October 16, and the phone officially goes on sale October 23.