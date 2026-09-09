Apple iPhone Duo: Apple finally launched its first foldable phone at the "Surprise and Shine" event on Wednesday, and it is called the iPhone Duo. It'll be available soon in two colour choices. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which comes to roughly Rs 1,90,000 for the base 256GB version. If you need more storage, Apple is offering it in configurations up to 2TB. Pre-orders open on October 16, and the phone officially goes on sale October 23.
Apple iPhone Duo chip and camera
Powering the iPhone Duo is Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, the same chip running the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. On the camera front, it gets two 48-megapixel rear shooters, plus additional cameras on both the inner foldable screen and the outer cover display, so you can take photos or video calls whether it's open or closed.
The phone also supports MagSafe wireless charging, so your existing MagSafe accessories should work just fine. Apple says the frame of the iPhone Duo is made from aerospace-grade titanium, required for strength at this thinness, that's been precision machined and polished to an elegant mirror finish.
The convenience of iPhone Duo is combining the utility of two products into one-the largest display for an iPhone in an incredibly compact, pocketable form.
Apple iPhone Duo displays
When open, it's our thinnest iPhone ever. It opens to a massive 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display that is 50% larger than iPhone 18 Pro Max and a whopping 80% larger than iPhone 18 Pro. The 5.4-inch outer display provides 90% of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro, and these displays do more than just look great.
It's crafted from grade five titanium that offers incredible strength. The central structural plane has support ribs for added stiffness. To make the frame even more rigid, the antenna splits are reinforced with high-performance inserts. They're made from ceramic fibers that are three times stronger than grade five titanium.
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