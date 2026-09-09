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Apple's first foldable iPhone launched; Check price, features, camera, display & more

Apple says the frame of the iPhone Duo is made from aerospace-grade titanium, required for strength at this thinness, that's been precision machined and polished to an elegant mirror finish.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
Apple's first foldable iPhone launched; Check price, features, camera, display & more
Image Credit: Apple's first foldable iPhone launched; Check price, features, camera, display & more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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