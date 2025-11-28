Noida: Apple on Friday announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on December 11. The new outlet, Apple Noida, will be located inside DLF Mall of India. This will be Apple's fifth store in India, after Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi. This opening marks another milestone in Apple’s ongoing retail expansion in the country, offering customers new ways to explore Apple products.

The barricade for Apple Noida was revealed this morning, adorned with vibrant feathers inspired by India’s national bird - the peacock, a timeless symbol of pride and creativity.

The peacock-inspired launch campaign, first seen at the September openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, now comes to Noida - continuing to celebrate the bold confidence of a modern India and Apple’s distinctive approach to innovation and experience, the company said in an official statement.

It further said, "Noida is a city defined by design and ambition — a hub for innovation and original thinking. With the energy and expertise of our store team members, Apple Noida will offer a space where customers can discover, create, and grow with Apple."

At Apple Noida, customers can explore Apple’s latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family and the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14", experience new features, and receive expert support from specialists and dedicated business teams, the company said.

Ahead of the opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, enjoy a curated Apple Music Noida playlist, and learn more about the store on Apple’s website.

Apple’s retail journey in India began with the launch of its first two stores -- Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket -- in April 2023.

In their first year, the two outlets reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, making them among Apple’s best-performing stores worldwide.

Interestingly, the smaller Saket store contributed almost 60 per cent of total sales.

Apple Noida will be open on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m.