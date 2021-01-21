Apple's iPhone 12 series at Rs 48,000? Now possible with this offer; all you need to know

New Delhi: Online e-commerce stores Amazon and Flipkart have launched their online Republic Day sales on Tuesday (January 19).

Apple's new flagship iPhone 12 series has immense desirability to it and many customers want to own it. This republic day seems to be a great opportunity for all of them.

Let's take a look at how you can avail the offer from an Apple authorised reseller, IndiaIStore which can be availed till Tuesday (January 26).

HDFC Bank Cashback offer on iPhone 12 series smartphones:

A straight Rs 6000 cashback is given to users opting for iPhone 12 series smartphone. Rs 5000 cashback is offered on models including iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR.

Exchange offer on iPhone 12 series smartphones:

The IndiaIStore is offering an exchange discount of Rs 9000 along with an exchange cashback Rs 3000 on the purchase of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone XR. The exchange amount will naturally depend on the model and storage of the phone. An iPhone 7 (32GB) or anything above it will fetch you Rs 9000 discount along with extra Rs 3000 exchange cashback.

iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 12 mini goes for Rs 69,900. Combining the above two offers, Apple's iPhone 12 will come at Rs 61,900 and iPhone 12 mini can be bought at Rs 48,900. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 mini will be getting an additional discount of Rs 3000 in the sale.

Higher models of iPhone 12 series including iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can also be bought under this offer. By combining these two offers, iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) can be bought at Rs 1,02,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) can be bought for Rs 1,12,900.

Please note that exchange rates depend upon the physical condition of the traded phone.

