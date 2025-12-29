iPhone 17 Pro Discount Price In India: As 2025 gets closer to its end, the smartphone market is full of exciting deals. Among them, one phone that truly made a strong impact this year is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro. With its powerful performance and premium design, it stayed in the spotlight all year. Now, as people prepare to say goodbye to 2025, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB Variant) at a hefty discount, giving buyers a great chance to upgrade to Apple’s flagship smartphone. Notably, the smartphone is offered in three different colour options, which include Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount Price

The flagship smartphone is now available on Vijay Sales with a price cut that makes it more tempting for buyers. Originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, the phone is being sold at Rs 1,25,490 after a 7% discount of Rs 9,410. The savings do not stop there. Buyers using an ICICI Bank credit card can get an additional flat discount of Rs 5,000. This extra offer further reduces the final price to Rs 1,20,490, making the premium smartphone easier to buy for those looking for a good deal. (Also Read: New Year 2026 WhatsApp Scams: What Should You Do If Targeted? How To Identify And Stay Safe)

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a large 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits for clear viewing even in bright light. It is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chipset, paired with a 6-core Apple GPU, delivering fast and reliable performance. The phone runs on iOS 26.2 with the new Liquid Glass theme for a refined user experience.

It is powered by a 3,998mAh battery with 25W MagSafe wireless charging keeps it running. On the photography front, the smartphone offers a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including a primary sensor with sensor-shift OIS, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, while an 18MP front camera handles selfies.

Adding further, the iPhone 17 Pro comes with advanced security and sensor features, led by Face ID powered by TrueDepth technology built into the Center Stage front camera. It is equipped with a LiDAR scanner, barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, and dual ambient light sensors for improved accuracy and performance.

The device supports Dual SIM functionality with nano-SIM and eSIM options. For communication, it offers FaceTime audio, VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, SharePlay, screen sharing, Spatial Audio, and Voice Isolation along with Wide Spectrum microphone modes for clearer calls.