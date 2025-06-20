New Delhi: Apple's Mac Mini with M4 chip, the company's latest compact desktop computer featuring its latest Apple Silicon processor, is now available at a discounted price in India. When using an eligible credit card, customers can pick up the M4 Mac Mini for Rs 49,999. With this discount, the computer's original price of Rs 59,900 is effectively reduced by around Rs 10,000. This is one of the best deals available right now for those who have been waiting to get a Mac Mini without breaking the bank.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Apple Mac Mini deal.

Apple Mac Mini M4 price

The Apple Mac Mini M4 was officially launched in October 2024 with a starting price of Rs 59,900 for its base model. Amazon is offering a lucrative deal, as part of which you can purchase the Mac Mini for Rs 49,999. Amazon lists the base model of the Mac Mini M4 at Rs 53,990. If you use credit cards from banks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for purchases, you will receive an additional discount of Rs 4,000. Thus, you can get the Mac Mini M4 for Rs 49,999.

Apple Mac Mini M4 features



The Apple M4 chip, which powers the base model of the Mac Mini M4, has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. A 16-core Neural Engine powers it. There is 16GB of unified memory in the standard configuration. It comes with 256GB of SSD storage. RAM can also be expanded to 24GB or 32GB. The system supports up to three external displays simultaneously, making it appropriate for multitasking and professional workflows.

The M4 Mac Mini has ample power is power for creative work, coding, and everyday tasks.