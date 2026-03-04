Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro launched with M5 and next-gen AI capabilities; Check specs and price

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Price in India: Apple has introduced the new MacBook Air with M5, offering powerful performance and advanced AI features in the world’s most popular laptop. The M5 chip comes with a faster CPU, a next-generation GPU, and a Neural Accelerator in every core, letting the MacBook Air handle everything from creative work to complex AI tasks with ease.

The MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of fast SSD storage, double the previous amount, and can be upgraded up to 4TB for all your important files. Apple’s N1 wireless chip ensures smooth connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. This MacBook Air has a thin, light, and durable aluminium design, a stunning Liquid Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera, up to 18 hours of battery life, immersive Spatial Audio, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support up to two external displays.

The new MacBook Air with M5 comes in 13‑inch and 15‑inch models, with colours like Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Pre-orders start on March 4, and it will be available from March 11. “The new MacBook Air with M5 brings incredible performance and even more capability to the world’s most popular laptop,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With M5, MacBook Air powers through a wide range of tasks, from everyday productivity to creative workloads, and is even faster for AI,” Ternus added.

Apple has introduced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, delivering incredible performance and advanced AI capabilities for professional users. These chips feature the world’s fastest CPU cores, a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, and higher memory bandwidth, offering up to 4x faster AI performance than the previous generation and 8x faster than M1 models.

The MacBook Pro now offers up to twice the SSD speeds, starting at 1TB for the M5 Pro and 2TB for the M5 Max. It also includes Apple’s new N1 wireless chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connections. The laptops are available in Space Black and Silver. Pre-orders start on March 4, with shipping beginning on March 11. Apple also introduced a new lineup of displays designed to perfectly complement the MacBook Pro for all users, from everyday users to top professionals.

The new Studio Display features a 12MP Center Stage camera, now with improved image quality and support for Desk View; a studio-quality three-microphone array; and an immersive six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. It also now includes powerful Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, providing more downstream connectivity for high-speed accessories or daisy-chaining displays.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro price in India

The new M5 MacBook Air is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 13.6-inch model and Rs 1,44,900 for the 15.3-inch version in India. For comparison, the previous M4 MacBook Air launched at Rs 99,900. Meanwhile, the 16-inch 2026 MacBook Pro comes with the M5 Pro chip and costs Rs 2.99 lakh for the version with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. The higher-end M5 Max model, with 36GB RAM and 2TB storage, is priced at Rs 4.29 lakh. (With IANS Inputs)