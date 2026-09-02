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Apple's new CEO John Ternus to get approx. Rs 551 crore salary in FY27: Reports

Ternus will receive an annual base salary of $3 million (approx. INR 28.49 crore) and a stock award with a target value of $55 million (approx. INR 522.26 crore) for fiscal 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Apple's new CEO John Ternus to get approx. Rs 551 crore salary in FY27: Reports
Image Credit: Image Source- Apple

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Apple's new CEO John Ternus to get approx. Rs 551 crore salary in FY27: Reports
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