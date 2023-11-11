New Delhi: Apple has brought new Pencil for artists and creators to express their creativity on iPads or iMac featuring USB-C charging point for the first time. The new Apple pencil is available to order in India and 32 other countries and regions from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple store. It starts at Rs 7,900.

The new Apple Pencil boasts impressive features that cater to various creative and professional needs. From note-taking and sketching to annotating and journaling, it offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. Its sleek matte finish and magnetic attachment to the iPad for easy storage make it a convenient tool for users.

Compatibility with iPad Models in India: For Indian users, understanding which Apple Pencil is compatible with their iPad model is crucial.

New Apple Pencil Compatibility List Includes:

iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Choosing the Right Apple Pencil for Your iPad: The availability of both the new Apple Pencil and the previous generations (1st and 2nd) offers users a choice based on their preferred features and iPad model. While the new Apple Pencil harmonizes perfectly with iPadOS features like Scribble and Notes, it especially augments the experience on M2 iPad Pro models, introducing Apple Pencil hover for enhanced precision.