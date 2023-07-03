Apple's Next-Gen AirPods Set To Revolutionize Listening Experience With Type-C Port & Body Temperature Measurement: Report

New Delhi: Apple is making significant efforts to transform its AirPods, originally designed for listening purposes, into a multi-purpose device capable of measuring body temperature, featuring USB-C adaptability, and introducing more affordable models, according to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Are you excited about getting your hands on this new device? Well, you'll have to wait until at least next year for the release of Apple's new AirPods.

Alongside iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watch, HomePod, and now Vision Pro, Apple AirPods have become an indispensable part of the Apple ecosystem. The first generation of AirPods was launched on September 7, 2016, at an Apple Special event, alongside the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2.

Since then, Apple has introduced several versions of AirPods, including the Pro models, offering a high-grade and seamless user experience.



The upcoming expected features in Apple Airpods

A Hearing Aid Feature

Apple is working on a new hearing test feature that will determine how well a person can hear by playing different tones and sounds. It may be beneficial for those who are having hearing issues so they can consult the doctors. Or it might have been possible that Apple is looking to grab a big chunk of pie in a $10 billion-a-year market and still growing.

Well, it is going to be interesting to see how and when Apple will come up with the new device.

Body Temperature Measurement

The next-generation airpods may use a wearer’s ear canal to determine body temperature like Apple Watch. This type of data is expected to be more precise and accurate than wrist temperature. The technology is limited to fertility tracking but Apple is aiming to expand the feature to make it multi-functional such as determining if a person has a cold or other illness.

USB-Type C Compatibility

Apple is gradually shifting towards USB-type C charging port for most of its devices. iPhone 15 is exected to be the first phone that will support USB-C. Last year, European Union had passed a resolution forcing tech companies to provide a common charging port for all devices in order to decrease the burden of keeping several chargers from the customer’s shoulders.