Are You Switching Off Your AC In Wrong Way? THESE Are Common Mistakes You Must Avoid– Tips To Save Electricity Bill

New Delhi: As summer temperatures soar, air conditioners become a daily necessity in most homes. While many people focus on how to run their ACs efficiently, very few pay attention to how they switch them off which can impact your electricity bill and AC’s performance more than you think. Here are some common AC shutdown mistakes that could be costing you money, and tips to avoid them.

1. Turning It Off and On Frequently

Constantly switching your AC on and off can put unnecessary strain on the system and increase energy use. If you're stepping out for a short while, it's better to use the energy-saving or sleep mode rather than turning it off completely.

2. Shutting It Off Without Adjusting the Thermostat

Switching off your AC without lowering the temperature setting first can cause it to overwork the next time you turn it on. Set the thermostat a bit higher (around 26°C) before turning it off to ease the next startup cycle.

3. Not Using the Remote’s Power Button

Many people directly cut power using the switchboard or remote batteries instead of pressing the power button on the AC remote. This may interfere with the AC's internal memory or settings. Always turn it off properly to ensure smooth functioning.

4. Ignoring the Fan Mode

Before switching off your AC, running it on fan mode for 5–10 minutes helps dry out moisture inside the unit. This reduces the risk of mold and improves air quality the next time you use it.

5. Not Closing Doors and Windows

If you turn off your AC and leave windows open, the cool air escapes quickly, making the room warm faster. Keep windows and doors closed for a while to maintain the cooling and reduce the need to turn the AC back on quickly.

6. Skipping Maintenance

Switching off the AC doesn’t mean you can skip maintenance. Dirty filters and coils reduce efficiency and force the AC to consume more energy when restarted. Clean or service your unit regularly—even during off days.

Looking to Cut Down Your AC Bill? Try These Easy Tips

1. Set the Temperature to 24–26°C

Keeping your AC at this sweet spot balances comfort and energy savings. Every degree lower can increase your bill by 6–8%.

2. Use Ceiling Fans with AC

Fans help circulate cool air, so your AC doesn’t have to work as hard—perfect for faster and more even cooling.

3. Clean Your AC Filters Regularly

Dirty filters block airflow and force the AC to use more power. Clean them every 2–3 weeks for best results.

4. Keep Doors and Windows Closed

Prevent warm air from entering and cool air from escaping. This small habit can make a big difference in energy use.

5. Switch to Energy-Saving or Sleep Mode

These modes adjust the cooling automatically, cutting down on unnecessary power consumption, especially at night.