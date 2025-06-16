Are You Using WhatsApp On Laptop Or Desktop? How To Hide Your Chats-Super Privacy Tips Here

Whatsapp Web Privacy Extension: In today’s tech-driven world, WhatsApp plays a crucial role in virtual communication with friends, loved ones, and family. However, if you’re in an office or professional setting, personal chats on your laptop or desktop screen could land you in trouble if someone happens to see your personal conversations on the desktop. To help maintain user privacy, the Meta-owned platform has already introduced several security features in its mobile version.

These privacy options allow users to hide personal chats, online status, last seen, and even their display picture—all within the app. The WhatsApp Web is widely used in office environments. Often, regardless of your comfort, you may need to open WhatsApp on your desktop. In such situations, colleagues sitting nearby might catch a glimpse of your messages. However, for your information, WhatsApp doesn’t offer any such built-in feature.

If you're using WhatsApp Web on Google Chrome, there's a simple way to keep your messages hidden from snoopy eyes—no additional app required. A handy Chrome extension can do the job. This easy trick helps prevent curious colleagues from catching a glimpse of your private chats while you're working. To prevent this, there’s a simple trick you can use. Let’s find out what it is.

How To Download Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web On Chrome

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser and navigate to Google. In the search bar, enter “Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web.”

Step 2: From the search results, select the appropriate link. This will redirect you to the extension’s page, where the “Add to Chrome” button is located on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Click on “Add to Chrome.” A confirmation pop-up will appear; select “Add Extension” to proceed. The extension will be successfully installed and added to your Chrome browser.

Meanwhile, users can also manage the extension as per your preference. For this, you need to click on the extension icon on the right side of the search bar in Chrome. After clicking on the Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web, You’ll see a list of options. To hide specific features, simply use the toggle switches next to each option and turn them on. For instance, if you want to hide your profile photo, just activate the toggle for that particular setting. Once done, the next time you open WhatsApp on your laptop, all the elements you’ve chosen to hide will appear blurred, ensuring enhanced privacy while using the platform.