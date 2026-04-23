Asus ExpertBook Ultra launched in India: Price, features, AI capabilities and more

Asus has expanded its premium business laptop lineup in India with the launch of the new ExpertBook Ultra, a lightweight yet powerful device designed for professionals, corporate users, and remote workers. The laptop combines high-end performance, advanced AI features, and a sleek design, making it one of the most premium offerings in the company’s ExpertBook series.

Prices in India

ExpertBook Ultra (base variant): Rs 1,49,990; it will go on sale from April 29

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Higher configurations: Go beyond Rs 2 lakh depending on RAM and storage

Display and design

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra comes with a 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It supports up to 1,400 nits peak HDR brightness and covers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it ideal for both work and content viewing.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, ensuring durability. Despite its premium build, the laptop remains extremely portable, weighing just 0.99 kg. It is built using magnesium-aluminium alloy with a nano-ceramic finish and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards.

Performance with AI boost

The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, including options like Core Ultra X7 358H and Core Ultra 5 325. It is paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics or integrated GPU options.

Users can configure the device with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access. It runs on Windows 11 Pro or Home.

A key highlight is the Intel AI Boost NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS, enabling advanced AI features like smart performance optimisation, real-time processing, and enhanced productivity tools.

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Audio, video and connectivity

For meetings and entertainment, the ExpertBook Ultra includes a 1080p FHD IR webcam with AI upscaling up to 5MP and a built-in privacy shutter. It also features a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, offering immersive audio quality.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Battery and security features

The laptop packs a 70Wh battery with 90W fast charging support. On the security front, it offers ExpertGuardian protection, TPM 2.0, a fingerprint sensor, and IR facial recognition.

With a thin profile measuring 10.9 mm, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra delivers a strong mix of portability, performance, and enterprise-grade security, making it a good choice for modern professionals.