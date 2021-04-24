ASUS launches powerful ExpertBook B9 in India, check price, specs

New Delhi: ASUS on Friday, 23 April, finally launched its new laptop ExpertBook B9 in India. The latest offering from the Taiwanese consumer electronics giant Asus is focused on business professionals that are willing to spend for smooth performance.

Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said that the ExpertBook B9 is engineered to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. “The laptop provides extraordinary performance along with extraordinary battery life, ensure comprehensive connectivity and security thus setting a new benchmark in a business laptop,” he added.

Price of ASUS ExpertBook B9 in India

ASUS is selling the ExpertBook B9 only at ASUS Exclusive Stores and leading Commercial PC channel partners. As of now, the laptop is expected to retail at Rs 1,15,489.

Specifications of ASUS ExpertBook B9



ASUS ExpertBook B9 is powered with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop sports the Intel Iris Xe graphics that can be used for light gaming and video editing work.

To boost productivity, the laptop comes with super-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6. Since the laptop is targeted towards the business segment, the company is offering a massive 2TB storage that will be helpful in saving tonnes of files with ease.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 comes with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology that improves data reliability and enhances the speed of operations, according to ASUS.

The laptop has a 14-inch display and is powered by a 66Wh battery. ASUS is providing a 65W USB-C charger along with the device. Moreover, for security purposes, the laptop comes with an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys.