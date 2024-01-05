Asus ROG Phone 8 To Roll Out In India on January 8, Check Expected Price, Camera Specs

New Delhi: Asus will roll out its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 8, in the Indian market on January 8, 2024. On the same day, this handset will be unveiled globally at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

As per media reports. there could be 3 phones in the pipeline, namely the ROG Phone 8, the ROG Phone 8 Pro, and the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Till now, Asus has kept everything else under wraps. (Also Read: Upcoming Moto G34 5G)

Here are the expected details of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Specifications

The device will be powered by most powerful chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

ROG Phone 8 Display

The vanilla ROG Phone 8 is expected to house a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

ROG Phone 8 Battery

The handset could be loaded with a 5,500mAh batteries with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging.



ROG Phone 8 Camera

The gaming smartphone might come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera along with a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 32MP 3x optical zoom lens on the back. For selfies, you could get a 32MP front camera.

ROG Phone 8 Storage

The base model is expected to come with a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the higher-end variant is likely to be available with configurations offering 16GB and 24GB of RAM, coupled with 512GB and 1TB of built-in storage.

ROG Phone 8 Price

The pricing of the Asus ROG Phone 8 will be revealed at the January 8 launch. It is expected that the company may follow the footsteps of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7 smartphone. To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 7 was launched in India on April 13, 2023, with a starting price of Rs 74,999.