Asus unveils new ExpertBook laptops lineup in India; Check specs, features, and other key details

New Delhi: Tech company Asus has launched new ExtpertBook laptop lineup in the country. It will expand the company’s lineup of business laptops including ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B7, ExpertBook B2, ExpertBook B3, the ExpertBook B9.

ALSO READ | Fourth tranche of Bharat bond ETF to be released tomorrow; Check details

These new laptops sport 12th-generation Intel core processors, integrated fingerprint sensor, IR camera for face login, physical webcam shield and trusted platform module (TRM) 2.0 chip. They all will be available in India via Enterprise Channel Partners.

ALSO READ | THESE are world's most expensive cities to live in 2022, according to latest report -- In PICS

ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip specs

A 14-inch full HD anti-glare display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and a peak brightness of 400 nits is included in both the ExpertBook B5 and the ExpertBook B5 Flip. The ExpertBook B5 Flip has a 360-degree hinge that allows users to fold the laptop on either side, while the ExpertBook B5 has a 180-degree hinge that allows users to put the laptop flat on a table.

ExpertBook B7 Flip specs

It is powered by an Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor and either Intel UHD graphics or Intel Iris Xe graphics, and it runs Windows 11 Pro. There are two different screen options for the laptop in terms of display. Two 14-inch displays, one with a QHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits and the other with an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both versions support up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 storage and 64GB of memory running at 4800 MHz.

ExpertBook B9 specs

It comes with a 14-inch NanoEdge display and is powered by 12th-gen Intel core i7 processor. The 66Wh battery in this laptop, according to the manufacturer, can run continuously for a whole day. Additionally, it supports fast charging, which charges the laptop to 60% in around 49 minutes. Up to four 360-degree far-field microphones, speakers certified by Harman Kardon, Amazon Alexa integration, a built-in light bar that lights during the interaction, and Asus