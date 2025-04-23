Asus Vivobook S14 Series Laptop Launched In India With 13th Gen Intel H-Series Processors: Check Specs And Price

Asus Vivobook S14 Series Price in India: Asus has launched two new Vivobook series laptops in the Indian market. The new lineup includes the Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) and the Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO), aimed at young professionals, students, and everyday creators. These newly launched laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel H-series processors, catering to a wide range of users in the country.

The Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip run on 13th Gen Intel H-series processors. Both laptops come preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (with lifetime validity), and Microsoft 365 Basic, which includes 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage for one year. Both models are available in a Cool Silver colour option.

Asus Vivobook S14 Laptop Price in India:

The Asus Vivobook S14 is priced starting at Rs. 67,990, while the 2-in-1 Vivobook S14 Flip starts at Rs. 69,990. The Vivobook S14 Flip is available for purchase via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, and will also be sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, regional retail partners, and multi-brand retail outlets. Meanwhile, the standard Vivobook S14 will be available exclusively through the Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

Asus Vivobook S14 Specifications:

The laptop measures just 17.9mm in thickness and weighs approximately 1.4kg, making it a highly portable option for users on the go. It features a 14-inch IPS display with WUXGA resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an impressive 86 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

It is powered by either an Intel Core i5-13420H or i7-13620H processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. It packs a 70Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging via a Type-C port, offering long-lasting usage with quick recharging. Adding further, the laptop is equipped with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos audio support, delivering rich and immersive sound quality.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Specifications:

The laptop measures 18.9mm in thickness and weighs approximately 1.5kg, making it a compact yet versatile 2-in-1 device. It sports a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with FHD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio—ideal for both work and entertainment.

It is available in a single variant powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics for reliable performance. The device is equipped with a 50Wh battery and supports 90W fast charging for quick top-ups.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring fast and stable wireless performance. For audio, the Vivobook S14 Flip features stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos support, delivering an immersive sound experience.