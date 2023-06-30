Asus Zenfone 10 With Wireless Charging Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs, More

New Delhi: Asus launched its new cutting-edge device ‘Zenfone 10’ globally which combines stunning design, powerful performance, and advanced features to deliver an unparalleled user experience. Available in five captivating colors - Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green, and Starry Blue - the Zenfone 10 offers a color option for every personality.

Its sleek and compact form factor gives a comfortable grip and easy handling.

Asus Zenfone 10 Features & Specialisation:

Asus Zenfone 10 Operating System

Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, the Zenfone 10 provides a smooth and intuitive user interface. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, featuring Qcta-core CPUs clocked at 3.2 GHz, and coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, this device delivers exceptional speed, responsiveness, and efficient multitasking capabilities.

Asus Zenfone 10 Memory

With two memory options available - LPDDR5X 16GB and LPDDR5X 8GB - and storage options ranging from UFS4.0 512GB to UFS4.0 128GB, the Zenfone 10 ensures ample space for all your apps, games, photos, and videos.

Asus Zenfone 10 Display

The Zenfone 10 boasts a 5.9-inch 20:9 Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. With a 144Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and an immersive gaming experience. The display also offers exceptional color accuracy, with Delta-E < 1 and support for 112% DCI-P3, 107% NTSC, and 151.9% sRGB color gamuts. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen from scratches and accidental drops.

Asus Zenfone 10 Camera

Capture stunning photos and videos with the Zenfone 10's powerful camera setup. The main camera features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor with Quad Bayer technology, enabling you to capture detailed and vibrant shots even in low-light conditions. The 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 ensures steady and shake-free videos. The ultrawide camera, with its 13 MP sensor and 120° field of view, allows you to capture breathtaking landscapes and group photos.

On the front, the Zenfone 10 sports a 32 MP selfie camera that utilizes pixel binning technology to deliver high-quality 8 MP images with improved low-light performance.

Asus Zenfone 10 Speakers

Immerse yourself in an exceptional audio experience with the Zenfone 10. Dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound and Qualcomm WSA8835 smart amplifiers deliver crystal-clear audio with enhanced depth and minimal distortion. The device also supports Hi-Res Audio 192 kHz/24-bit output through its 3.5mm audio jack.

Capture your memories in stunning detail with the Zenfone 10's impressive video recording capabilities. The rear camera can record 8K UHD videos at 24 fps, 4K UHD videos at 30/60 fps, and 1080p FHD videos at 30/60 fps. You can also shoot time-lapse videos and slow-motion footage at various resolutions.

Connectivity options on the Zenfone 10 include Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 (subject to regulatory limitations), Bluetooth 5.3 with support for LDAC, NFC for seamless mobile payments, and GNSS support for accurate navigation.

Asus Zenfone 10 Battery

The Zenfone 10 is powered by a 4300mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about running