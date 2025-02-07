New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a warning regarding multiple security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, particularly those running on Android 12 and later.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), in collaboration with MeitY, has highlighted that these vulnerabilities could expose users to serious cyberattacks. The flaws are primarily in the Android framework, though there may also be issues with the chipset components.

What Could Happen if These Vulnerabilities are Exploited?

It mentions, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system." In simpler terms, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to steal personal data, gain unauthorized access, run harmful programs, or cause the device to stop working.

What You Can Do

This warning is one of the most serious security concerns. The agency explains that the level of severity is determined by how much damage exploiting the vulnerability could cause to a device. As a result, CERT recommends that users of Android 12, 13, 14, and 15 update their devices to avoid any potential attacks.

How to Protect Yourself from These Threats