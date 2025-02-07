Attention Android Users! Govt Issues High-Risk Warning for Android 12, 13, 14, and 15 Devices– Here's How To Stay Safe
CERT recommends that users of Android 12, 13, 14, and 15 update their devices to avoid any potential attacks.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a warning regarding multiple security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, particularly those running on Android 12 and later.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), in collaboration with MeitY, has highlighted that these vulnerabilities could expose users to serious cyberattacks. The flaws are primarily in the Android framework, though there may also be issues with the chipset components.
What Could Happen if These Vulnerabilities are Exploited?
It mentions, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system." In simpler terms, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to steal personal data, gain unauthorized access, run harmful programs, or cause the device to stop working.
What You Can Do
This warning is one of the most serious security concerns. The agency explains that the level of severity is determined by how much damage exploiting the vulnerability could cause to a device. As a result, CERT recommends that users of Android 12, 13, 14, and 15 update their devices to avoid any potential attacks.
How to Protect Yourself from These Threats
- Update Your Device: Make sure to install the latest security updates to fix vulnerabilities.
- Download Apps Safely: Only download apps from the Google Play Store and avoid installing from unknown sources.
- Enable Google Play Protect: Turn on this feature to scan and block harmful apps.
- Check App Permissions: Review and remove unnecessary access to your personal data.
- Avoid Suspicious Links: Don’t click on unknown or suspicious links in messages or emails.
- Regularly Back Up Your Data: Store your data securely in the cloud or on external storage to avoid losing important information.//
