AWS Outage in UAE: Amazon data centre hit by ‘Objects’, fire disrupts EC2 and RDS services as Dubai, Abu Dhabi see Iran strikes

AWS Data Centre Hit In UAE: Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major service disruption after unidentified objects struck one of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a fire on Sunday evening. The incident impacted Availability Zone mec1-az2 in AWS’s Middle East (UAE) cloud region, known as me-central-1. According to the company, the disruption began around 4:30 pm Dubai time. Emergency response teams reached the facility quickly and worked to bring the fire under control.

The Middle East (UAE) region was launched in August 2022 and operates across three physically separate availability zones: mec1-az1, mec1-az2, and mec1-az3. These zones are designed to provide redundancy for enterprise and government workloads. The UAE region serves governments, financial institutions, enterprises, and emerging AI workloads that require local data residency across the Gulf, making it a strategically important digital hub.

To prevent the blaze from spreading, authorities shut down the building’s main power supply and deactivated backup generators. The UAE fire department also cut electricity to the affected facility, which caused the entire availability zone to go offline. AWS disclosed the details through its Health Dashboard, while several media outlets reported the development on Monday. (Also Read: Did US Military use Claude AI in Iran strikes hours after Donald Trump banned Anthropic? OpenAI signs Pentagon AI deal explained)

The outage disrupted critical cloud services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), affecting businesses that rely on the impacted zone. However, AWS confirmed that other availability zones in the region remain operational. The company said it is redirecting customer traffic to alternative facilities to minimise disruption but cautioned that restoring full services at the affected site could take several hours.

Globally, AWS operates 123 data centre clusters across 39 regions, enabling it to shift workloads during emergencies and maintain service continuity. It remains unclear whether the strike is connected to rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel. The UAE is currently dealing with the aftermath of Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks following recent US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran.

Several media reports claim Iranian strikes have hit airports, ports, residential areas and other key sites across the UAE and the wider Gulf region. However, authorities have not confirmed any direct link between the AWS data centre incident and the ongoing regional conflict.