Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 5 million downloads in early access release

Battlegrounds Mobile India has just been made available for Android smartphone users and within two days only, it has crossed 5 million downloads, confirmed Krafton.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, Battlegrounds Mobile India utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, krafton says.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date has not been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, players who pre-registered the game can download the early access version of the game from the Google Play Store. There is no confirmation of the game launch on the iOS app. Krafton made Battlegrounds Mobile India available for early access download on June 17.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made available for beta testers and hence players need to join the beta program. And what is more interesting for the fans is that they can download PUBG Mobile game data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The game developers are giving rewards to players for reaching a certain milestone and users are currently getting the Classic Crate Coupon as a reward for 5 million downloads. After hitting 10 million downloads, players will get a Constable Set.

