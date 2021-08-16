Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches 50 million downloads, teases iOS release of BGMI

In a major development, it has been revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered more than 50 million downloads on Google Play in less than two months after its launch. To commemorate this feat, the company has gifted a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit along with some more rewards to the players.

At the start of August, Krafton had announced special rewards for close to reaching the 50 million download mark which includes three supply coupon crate scrap when the title touched the 48 and 49 million downloads, respectively. This achievement doesn’t come as a surprise as BGMI is hugely popular in India. PUBG ban is primarily responsible for this immense popularity.

Speaking on this, Wooyol Lim, Head of BGMI Division at Krafton, in the press note, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month. I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first e-sports tournament starting next month."

Krafton has also hinted towards the company’s launch of the iOS version of the game on its social media channels. For now, the game is mentioned on Android phones via Google Play Store. BMGI is celebrating “Independence Day Mahotsav" from August 11 to August 20, in which players get an opportunity to win rewards, including special AGM skin.

In addition to that, the company has also added players to unlock new missions before Independence Day. Recently, the company had put a ban on more than 336,000 players after they were caught cheating within the game and their accounts have been permanently disabled.

