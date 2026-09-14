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‘Before a swarm hacks the internet’: Whistleblower backs ‘kill switch’ to stop rogue AI

AI leaders are proposing tighter safeguards, third-party evaluators and human control as companies develop increasingly powerful systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
‘Before a swarm hacks the internet’: Whistleblower backs ‘kill switch’ to stop rogue AI
Image Credit: Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Before a swarm hacks the internet’: Whistleblower backs ‘kill switch’ to stop rogue AI
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