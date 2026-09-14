/‘Before a swarm hacks the internet’: Whistleblower backs ‘kill switch’ to stop rogue AI

“A kill switch probably would work on a lot of AIs for now. Although I think it’s important to remember, it’d be quite a lot of switches. We have a lot of, our data centres are pretty big. It’s not the easiest thing in the world, but definitely doable while it’s constrained to one sort of physical location...Like Dario said, very soon there’s the possibility that the kill switch just wouldn’t work because a swarm might have gone on an internet-wide hacking run,” he said.