Best budget camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India; Check display, camera, battery, processor and Price

Best budget camera smartphones under Rs 50,000: Looking for a smartphone with a good camera that doesn’t cost more than Rs 50,000? You have plenty of great choices in India from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, and others. These smartphones offer strong camera performance, smooth day-to-day usage, and high-quality displays at fair prices. Whether you like taking photos, recording videos, or posting on social media, these budget camera smartphones deliver great value for money. In this article, we will guide you through smartphones that help you save time while choosing the right one.

OnePlus 15R: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The newly launched OnePlus 15R is a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 16 with OxygenOS 16. It features a large 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth refresh rate of up to 165Hz and is powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

On the photography front, the phone sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, supporting cinematic video, multi-view video, and video zoom modes. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

The OnePlus 15R is backed by a massive 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery, which the company claims will retain 80 percent of its capacity even after four years of usage. In India, the OnePlus 15R is priced starting at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno15: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch (16.74cm) LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. In the camera department, it comes with a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, an 8-megapixel periscope ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the handset sports a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and includes a USB Type-C port. As per the Flipkart listing, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 48,999.

Vivo X300 Pro: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The Vivo V60 sports a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage for smooth multitasking. In the camera department, it features a triple rear setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor for detailed shots, an 8MP ultra-wide lens for expansive photos, and a 50MP telephoto sensor for sharper zoomed images.

On the front, the smartphone houses a 50MP selfie camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. In India, the Vivo V60 is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant on Flipkart.

Realme 16 Pro Plus: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a large 6.8-inch (17.27cm) AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto ultra-wide lens, along with an LED flash. For selfies and quality videos, the smartphone houses a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

The device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W Ultra fast charging and includes a USB Type-C port. In India, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G is priced between Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, depending on the retailer.

Motorola Edge 70: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch (17.02cm) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, supported by an LED flash.

On the front, the device houses a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo fast charging and includes a USB Type-C port. As per the Flipkart listing, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Display, Camera, Battery, Processor and Price

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch (17.02cm) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of optics, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

On the front, the handset houses a 10-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. The device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and includes a USB Type-C port. As per the Flipkart listing, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 49,999.