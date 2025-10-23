Best Phones Under ₹10,000 With 5000mAh Battery: 5 Power-Packed Picks For You

Looking for a powerful smartphone that fits your budget? In 2025, several brands are offering feature-packed 5G phones under ₹10,000 — combining big batteries, vibrant displays, and solid performance. If you want a phone that lasts long, runs smoothly, and looks premium, here are the Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹10,000 With 5000mAh Battery you can consider!

1. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Price: ₹9,999/-

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G is one of the best options for budget users seeking 5G connectivity with reliable performance. Featuring a 6.74-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3, it ensures durability and smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ (6nm) chipset, the phone runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 for a clean experience.

It comes with multiple RAM variants up to 8GB and storage up to 256GB (UFS 2.2), ensuring fast app performance. The 50MP main camera delivers sharp photos, and its 5000mAh battery with 18W charging lasts easily through the day.

Colors: Starry Black, Twilight Blue, Startrail Green

Highlight: Reliable 5G performance and strong battery backup.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

2. Itel Color Pro 5G

Price: ₹8,999/-

Itel’s Color Pro 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (6nm) processor and runs on Android 13 (Itel OS 13). The device sports a 6.56-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display, making scrolling and gaming smoother.

It includes 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, ensuring decent multitasking. The 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera perform well in daylight conditions. With a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, you can enjoy long hours of usage.

Colors: River Blue, Lavender Fantasy

Highlight: The most budget-friendly 5G phone with balanced specs.

Image Credit: itel India

3. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

Price: ₹9,499/-

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G brings Samsung’s reliability and user-friendly One UI to the under ₹10K segment. It’s powered by an octa-core processor (2.4GHz + 2GHz) and offers a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display.

With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1.5TB), it’s ideal for multitasking and storing media. The phone includes a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 8MP front camera for selfies. Its 5000mAh battery supports all-day use, and Samsung’s optimization ensures efficient power management.

Highlight: Trusted brand with long battery life and premium software experience.

Image Credit: Samsung

4. Infinix Hot 50 5G

Price: ₹9,999/-

The Infinix Hot 50 5G offers excellent value with its 6.7-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Running on Android 14 with XOS 14, it delivers the latest software experience.

The device features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), along with a 48MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. The 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging provides excellent endurance, while the IP54 rating ensures dust and water resistance.

Highlight: Latest Android version with durable, sleek design.

Image Credit: Infinix

5. Vivo Y28 5G

Price: Around ₹9,999/-

The Vivo Y28 5G combines elegant looks with powerful performance. It features a 6.56-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display and runs on Android 13 (Funtouch OS 13). Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7nm) chipset, it offers smooth multitasking.

The phone boasts a 50MP dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging. With up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it’s a great all-rounder for this price segment.

Colors: Crystal Purple, Glitter Aqua

Highlight: Stylish design with balanced performance and great battery life.

Image Credit: Vivo

With so many options available under ₹10,000, choosing a smartphone with a 5000mAh battery and 5G support has never been easier. Whether you prioritise performance, display quality, or brand reliability, these top 5 picks for 2025 offer excellent value for money. Pick the one that suits your needs and enjoy long-lasting battery life, smooth multitasking, and vibrant visuals without stretching your budget. Upgrade smartly and make the most of your mobile experience this year!