Beware! Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Users: CERT-In Issues Warning; How To Protect Your Browsers From Vulnerabilities

Google Chrome And Mozilla Firefox Security Flaws: In today's digital world, cyber threats are a growing concern. India's Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-In, has issued two urgent security alerts for users of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. These alerts highlight serious vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit to steal personal data, run harmful code, or disrupt services.

These vulnerabilities may affect everyone, from individuals to businesses, who use these browsers daily. The CERT-In urges all users to update their browsers immediately, as updates are the best way to stay protected against such attacks. The agency has discovered several security flaws that could let hackers steal personal information, run harmful programs, or cause problems on computers.

These risks affect both individuals and businesses that use these browsers every day. Since Chrome and Firefox are very popular in India, CERT-In has asked all users to update their browsers right away to stay safe from possible attacks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google Chrome: Major Security Flaws

The first warning is about Google Chrome on computers. CERT-In has found several serious security problems in older versions of Chrome, including versions before 141.0.7390.54 for Linux and before 141.0.7390.54/55 for Windows and macOS.

These problems happen because of issues in parts of the browser like WebGPU, Video, Storage, Media, Drmbox, and the V8 engine. If hackers take advantage of these flaws, they could run harmful programs, bypass security, crash the browser, or steal private information. All they need is for a user to visit a dangerous website.

Mozilla Firefox: Critical Firefox Bugs

Mozilla Firefox users have also been warned. The advisory applies to Firefox versions before 143.0.3 and Firefox for iOS versions below 143.1. CERT-In said the problems are caused by issues like poor cookie storage protection, a math error in the Graphics Canvas2D part, and mistakes in the JavaScript engine. If a user visits a malicious website or interacts with a harmful web request, hackers could run harmful programs or access sensitive information stored in the browser.

How To Protect Google Chrome And Mozilla Firefox From Vulnerabilities

To protect against CERT-In's warnings for Chrome and Firefox vulnerabilities, update your browsers immediately to patch exploits that could lead to data theft or attacks. For Chrome: Go to Help > About Google Chrome to auto-update and restart.

Meanwhile, for Firefox: Select Help > About Firefox, install updates, and restart. On the other hand, users can enable auto-updates, avoid suspicious links, use antivirus software, and stick to official extensions. These steps minimize risks and promote secure browsing habits.