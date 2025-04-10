Beware! WhatsApp Image Scam Steals OTPs, Empties Bank Accounts

New Delhi: Online scams are rising faster than ever with fraudsters constantly coming up with new tricks to trap people. From fake calls to phishing links, the threats are everywhere and now even a simple image can lead to a major loss. In a recent case from jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man lost Rs 2 lakh after downloading a photo sent by an unknown number on WhatsApp.

How does the new WhatsApp image scam work?

Cybercriminals have found a sneaky way to target people by sending infected images through WhatsApp and similar messaging apps. They use a technique called steganography to hide malware inside the image file. Once the victim downloads or opens the image, the malware silently installs itself on their device.

It can then steal sensitive data like bank logins, OTPs and passwords—and in some cases even allow scammers to control the device remotely. Some fraudsters even follow up with a phone call to convince the victim to open the image.

What happened in the Jabalpur case?

In the Jabalpur incident, a man received an image from an unknown number on WhatsApp. Assuming it was harmless, he downloaded it without a second thought. Shortly after, he noticed unusual activity on his banking apps. Before he could react, ₹2 lakh had already been withdrawn from his account. Experts say the image likely carried hidden malware that stole his financial details.

Here’s how to protect yourself:

- Download apps only from trusted sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

- Avoid clicking on suspicious images or links, especially from unknown numbers.

- Review app permissions regularly and remove any that seem unnecessary.

- Be cautious of unknown calls or messages, even if they seem friendly or urgent.

- Use face ID or fingerprint locks for your banking and payment apps for extra security.

- Stay alert – just one wrong click can lead to big financial losses.