BGMI 4.2 Update Release Date & Time: Primewood Genesis Theme, Royal Enfield Bikes, New Modes, Abilities, And More – Check How To Download

BGMI 4.2 Update: Krafton India is set to release the BGMI 4.2 update on January 15, 2026. The update will be rolled out in phases to avoid server overload. Android and iOS users will receive the update on the same day, but at different time windows. For Android users, the update will begin appearing on the Google Play Store from 6:30 AM IST, with wider availability expected by 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. iOS users can expect the update between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM IST, with the rollout completing by 12:30 PM.

The update size is expected to be between 0.9GB and 1.5GB. The new update introduces a new Primewood Genesis theme and, in collaboration with Royal Enfield, players will be able to ride the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 in the battlegrounds.

The new Primewood Genesis theme features nature-inspired environments resembling magical forests. Players will encounter special plants, high-loot zones, and interactive elements such as the Tree of Life, which can be used as cover. Some plants provide weapons and supplies, while poisonous flowers pose a threat during combat.

New Vehicles And Movement Options

Several new mobility features have been added to the game. The Scorpion vehicle allows players to shoot while driving, while the Sacred Deer offers faster movement and escape options. Flora Wings enable players to glide through the air and land quickly. New companions like the Thorn Scorpion and Cherry Blossom Deer come with special abilities. The Prime Eye feature adds skills such as Barrier, Teleport, and Heal.

Weapon And Gameplay Changes

Weapon balance has been adjusted in the update. The AKM and M762 have received buffs, while shotguns have been slightly weakened. A new weapon, the Honey Badger, has been introduced and can heal players after securing kills. Gameplay improvements include better gyroscope aiming, smoother controls, and the ability to deploy parachutes just before landing.

India-Specific Additions

The update includes features tailored for Indian players, such as Bhojpuri voice packs, Royal Enfield bikes, and special in-game events offering free UC rewards. An auto-reconnect feature has also been added to handle sudden internet disconnections.