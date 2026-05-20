BGMI 4.4 update is LIVE: Hero's crown mode, flying powers, and boss fights – Here's what’s new for gamers

BGMI 4.4 update: Krafton India rolled out the BGMI 4.4 update across India on May 20, 2026, bringing the Greek mythology-inspired Hero's Crown mode to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update is now available on Android via the Google Play Store and on iOS since 11:30 AM IST. It has transformed key Erangel locations, adding flying abilities, floating islands, and boss fights. It is free to download and comes with fresh combat mechanics that change how matches play out on familiar maps.

Rollout schedule: When did each platform get it?

Krafton released the update in phases to keep servers stable:

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6:30 AM IST - Android (Google Play): 30% of users

9:30 AM IST - Android (Google Play): 50% of users

11:30 AM IST - Android (Google Play): 100% of users

11:30 AM IST - iPhone and iPad (App Store): Full release

12:30 PM IST - Official APK: Direct download from the BGMI website

If the update didn’t show up on your Android device right away, this phased rollout is the reason. Go to the Google Play Store → Profile icon → Manage apps → find BGMI and tap Update. iPhone users should open the App Store, tap the profile icon, and refresh the updates page.

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What is Hero's Crown mode? Here's how it works

The main highlight of BGMI 4.4 is the new Hero's Crown-themed mode. Krafton has redesigned parts of Erangel with ancient marble temple structures and mythology-inspired landscapes. Locations like Ruins and Ferry Pier look completely different now - think giant columns, fantasy terrain, and battle-ready aesthetics.

A new floating island called Crown's Abode has been added to the map. It functions as a high-risk, high-reward drop zone: players who land there can earn an extra recall chance for a knocked teammate, making it a priority target for aggressive squads.

The mode also brings three distinct combat trials:

Spartan's Trial: Defend a battle flag while surviving incoming enemy waves

Icarus' Trial: Complete objectives to earn temporary flying powers

Achilles' Trial: Built around fast combat and phantom hunts

Players can also ride Sun Chariots - mythological vehicles - and battle boss-level enemies for rare loot drops. These boss fights add a PvE twist to the standard battle royale format.

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How to download BGMI 4.4 - step by step

Android (Google Play Store): Open the Play Store → tap your profile icon (top right) → Manage apps & device → find Battlegrounds Mobile India → tap Update.

iOS (App Store): Open the App Store → tap your profile icon → swipe down to refresh → find BGMI under Available Updates → tap Update.

APK (Manual install): Download the official APK from the BGMI website after 12:30 PM IST on May 20. Only use the official source — third-party APK sites carry a security risk.

Make sure your device has enough free storage before starting the download. The update size is estimated to be between 1.5 GB and 2.5 GB, depending on your device and resource packs.

The BGMI 4.4 update gives regular players a genuinely new way to experience Erangel - whether it's the flying mechanics in Icarus' Trial, the extra recall chance from Crown's Abode, or boss fights that reward careful play. It is free, it is live now, and it does not require any in-app purchase to access Hero's Crown mode.