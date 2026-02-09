Bharat Taxi App Explained: Services available at 10 Delhi Metro stations; Check features, fares and how to book rides

Bharat Taxi App Features: To ease travel for Delhi Metro commuters, India’s ride-hailing market may soon welcome a new player, Bharat Taxi. The platform is being positioned as a driver-first alternative to private aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, with a strong focus on transparent fares and better earnings for cab drivers. Bharat Taxi is a government-backed cab service and is expected to launch on January 1, 2026.

The app is supported by the Ministry of Cooperation and will be operated by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Notably, the Bharat Taxi app is available on both Android and iOS. Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 Metro stations across the NCR. It has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.

Bharat Taxi app: Features and fare structure

Bharat Taxi is positioning itself as a transparent platform for both drivers and passengers. The app is expected to offer features such as real-time vehicle tracking, ride-sharing with friends and family, and round-the-clock customer support. Driver onboarding will include proper verification, and the service will be linked with local law enforcement agencies to handle emergencies. Drivers will also receive insurance coverage and will be able to earn extra income through advertisements displayed on their vehicles.

Fare rates on Bharat Taxi are likely to be competitive with Ola and Uber, but with more predictable pricing. For drivers, the biggest difference is the zero-commission model, which allows them to keep the full fare without paying any platform fees. Notably, the Bharat Taxi’s prices to be up to 30% cheaper than private competitors.

Like other ride-hailing apps, Bharat Taxi will integrate with public transport services such as the Metro, enabling users to plan multi-modal journeys through a single app. The platform also plans to introduce dedicated pickup and drop zones at airports, with expansion to other transport hubs in the future. Safety features include emergency contact alerts, access to a safety team, and an in-app siren.

Currently, around three lakh drivers have joined Bharat Taxi, over one lakh users are registered on the platform, and more than 10,000 rides are completed daily across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Meanwhile, all the drivers undergo a verification process to enhance security for passengers using the service.

Bharat Taxi: Available at 10 Delhi Metro stations

The government-backed Bharat Taxi will be available at 10 Delhi Metro stations, including New Delhi, Kashmere Gate, Millennium City Centre Gurugram, Botanical Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Vaishali, Hauz Khas, Sikandarpur, Rajiv Chowk and Noida Sector 62.

Bharat Taxi App: How to book

Step 1: Download the official Bharat Taxi mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and sign up using your mobile number, followed by OTP verification.

Step 3: Complete your profile by entering basic personal details.

Step 4: During registration, users can mention any disability to ensure better accessibility and comfort.

Step 5: Once registered, access the home screen to choose the type of ride you need.

Step 6: Book instant city rides, intercity travel, or Metro-linked rides directly through the app.