Bharat Taxi Benefits: How it differs from Ola, Uber, and Rapido in driver profits; Rs 500 investment explained

Bharat Taxi Driver Benefits: In a landmark move to promote affordable and driver-friendly mobility, the Government of India has launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative-driven ride-hailing platform, unlike conventional app-based services such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

Bharat Taxi empowers its drivers, known as Sarathis, through a zero-commission model that allows them to retain most of their earnings. By making drivers co-owners rather than just service providers, the platform offers a homegrown and equitable alternative that prioritises their profitability and control, ushering in a new era in India’s urban mobility landscape.

Bharat Taxi Drivers: Invest Rs 500, get 20% profit after 3 years

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday, February 23, met with Bharat Taxi drivers in New Delhi for a 40-minute session. The discussion focused on explaining the cooperative model and addressing driver concerns after the platform’s launch on February 5.

Amit Shah highlighted that drivers can benefit from the platform’s growth by investing just Rs 500. For example, if Bharat Taxi earns Rs 25 crore in three years, 20% stays with the platform, and 80% is returned to drivers based on the distance they have driven. This ensures higher earnings and long-term benefits for drivers.

Shah also stressed that unlike traditional companies, which concentrate wealth with one owner, Bharat Taxi puts the wealth into the hands of the workers. "The purpose of running those companies is to make the owners rich. Our purpose is also to make the owners rich. The only difference is that you are the owner," he said.

Bharat Taxi: How it is different from Ola, Uber and Rapido

Bharat Taxi stands out with its cooperative model. Every driver is a co-owner, not just a service provider. Instead of paying commission on every ride, drivers pay a small daily fee, around Rs 30, and keep most of their earnings. In contrast, apps like Uber and Ola take 20–25% commission per ride, while Rapido charges around 18% commission or a daily pass. The platform has fixed fares with no surge pricing, keeping rates stable even during peak hours or bad weather. Fares can be up to 30% lower than other ride-hailing apps during high-demand times.

Bharat Taxi app: Features and fare structure

Bharat Taxi offers clear fares, support in multiple languages, real-time vehicle tracking, and 24/7 customer service. Safety is a priority, with verified drivers and coordination with Delhi Police and other agencies to ensure a secure ride for both passengers and drivers.

Users can choose from AC, Premium, non-AC, and XL cabs. The app promises fast pickups, often within two minutes, and competitive fares. The minimum fare is Rs 30 for up to 4 km. For rides between 4 and 12 km, the fare is Rs 23 per km, and for rides beyond 12 km, it is Rs 18 per km.

Bharat Taxi also connects with public transport like the Metro, making it easy to plan journeys that combine rides with other transport modes. The platform plans to introduce dedicated pickup and drop-off zones at airports, with expansion to other transport hubs in the future. Safety features include emergency contact alerts, a dedicated safety team, and an in-app siren.

The Ministry of Cooperation reported that by February 4, around 10 lakh users had registered on the Bharat Taxi platform, and about 4 lakh drivers had joined. Nearly Rs 10 crore has already been paid directly to drivers. All drivers are verified to ensure passenger safety.

Bharat Taxi: Available at 10 Delhi Metro stations

The government-backed Bharat Taxi will be available at 10 Delhi Metro stations, including New Delhi, Kashmere Gate, Millennium City Centre Gurugram, Botanical Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Vaishali, Hauz Khas, Sikandarpur, Rajiv Chowk and Noida Sector 62. Adding further, services are available in cities such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, and Dwarka in Gujarat.

Bharat Taxi App: How to book rides

Step 1: Download the official Bharat Taxi mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and sign up using your mobile number, followed by OTP verification.

Step 3: Complete your profile by entering basic personal details.

Step 4: During registration, users can mention any disability to ensure better accessibility and comfort.

Step 5: Once registered, access the home screen to choose the type of ride you need.

Step 6: Book instant city rides, intercity travel, or Metro-linked rides directly through the app.