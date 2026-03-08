BharatNet connects 2.15 lakh Gram Panchayats; 4.09 lakh hotspots expand rural digital connectivity

New Delhi: India’s massive push to expand optical fibre, 5G and digital public infrastructure has connected more than 2.15 lakh Gram Panchayats through BharatNet, the government said on Sunday. Optical fibre deployment nationwide rose from 19.35 lakh route kilometres in 2019 to 42.36 lakh route kilometres in 2025, and 5G connectivity now covers 99.9 per cent of districts with over 5.18 lakh base transceiver stations as of December 2025, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM‑WANI) has deployed 4,09,111 Wi‑Fi hotspots supported by 207 PDO Aggregators and 113 App Providers as of February 2026, to provide affordable, high-speed public internet connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas.

"Integrating last-mile access, literacy programmes, and affordable internet with platforms connecting markets and social schemes strengthens rural livelihoods, ensures timely benefit delivery, and fosters inclusive participation in India’s digital economy," it said.

Cloud and data centre capacity is also expanding rapidly to support digital governance and AI-ready infrastructure. With a total data centre capacity at about 1,280 megawatts, it is projected to grow four to five times by 2030, the government forecasted.

Through MeghRaj (GI Cloud), over 2,170 ministries and departments are hosting applications on secure, scalable government cloud platforms.

The government highlighted that data costs have plummeted from Rs 269 per GB in 2014 to roughly Rs 8–10 per GB in 2025–2026, making India one of the world's cheapest data markets. Broadband subscriptions crossed the 100 crore mark in November 2025, recording a sixfold jump from 13.15 crore a decade earlier.

The National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) deployed 38 supercomputers with a combined capacity of 44 Petaflops, across institutions nationwide. By extending advanced computing infrastructure beyond metropolitan hubs, HPC ensures equitable access to world-class resources for universities, startups, researchers, and industry, supporting AI, climate modelling, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing.

DPI pillars such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and DigiLocker transform mere internet access into tangible social and economic outcomes ensuring seamless service delivery, deeper financial inclusion, and trusted digital interactions that systematically narrow access gaps and integrate every Indian into the digital economy.