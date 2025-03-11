Airtel Signs Pact With SpaceX: India’s telecom giant Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with the aerospace company led by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce the high-speed satellite internet service, Starlink, to India, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday, March 11. This marks the first agreement of its kind in India, contingent on SpaceX obtaining the necessary approvals to offer Starlink services in the country.

As stated in the BSE filing, Starlink will offer its services in India and explore potential collaborations with Airtel’s existing telecom infrastructure. “Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

What Is Starlink Network?

According to its official website, Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite internet provider, utilizing low Earth orbit to deliver broadband (WiFi) connectivity. With Starlink equipment, users can access high-speed internet for streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more by connecting to its satellite network.

Aims To Connect Business Customers

This deal gives SpaceX, the owner of Starlink, the right to sell Starlink in India, provided they get regulatory authorization from the authorities. The company aims to connect business customers, communities, schools, and health centres across the cities and even in the rural parts of the nation.

Airtel and SpaceX are exploring a collaboration to offer Starlink equipment through Airtel’s retail stores and provide Starlink services to business customers. Their partnership aims to enhance connectivity in India’s most remote regions, including communities, schools, and healthcare centers.

Starlink And Airtel’s Network

Adding further, both companies will assess how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s network while also leveraging Airtel’s ground infrastructure and capabilities to support SpaceX’s operations in India.

Meanwhile, regulatory approvals remain a key hurdle for Starlink’s launch in India. The Indian space regulator, IN-SPACe, and the department of telecommunications (DoT) have yet to authorise SpaceX for Starlink’s operations.

Bharti Airtel Shares Price:

Bharti Airtel shares rose 1.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,661.20 on Tuesday, up from Rs 1,629.70 in the previous session. The agreement was announced after market hours on March 11.

Starlink In India: What To Expect

Bharti Airtel's announcement to collaborate with SpaceX to bring the Starlink network to India comes after Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the topics of technology and space in Washington, United States. This partnership between the US-based firm and Bharti Airtel aims to address the connectivity issues in rural and remote regions of India, and expand the telecom industry of the nation.