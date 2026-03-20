Big action on online betting as govt bans 300 more illegal gambling apps

In a fresh crackdown on illegal online betting, the government has blocked around 300 more websites and apps linked to gambling activities, officials said on Friday. The action targets a wide range of platforms, including online sports betting sites, casino apps offering games like slots and roulette, live dealer platforms, and peer-to-peer betting exchanges.

Authorities said the list also includes satta and matka networks, along with real-money card and casino gaming apps that have been operating unlawfully.

With this latest move, the total number of blocked illegal betting and gambling websites has risen to nearly 8,400. Of these, about 4,900 were taken down after the implementation of the Online Gaming Act.

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The government’s action follows the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was approved by Parliament on August 21, 2025. The law aims to protect users from risky real-money gaming while supporting and regulating safe online gaming practices.

Effective from October 1, 2025, the new rules impose strict penalties on platforms offering or promoting real-money games such as poker, rummy, and fantasy sports. Violations can lead to up to three years in jail along with heavy fines. The law also provides for the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, which will oversee the sector, encourage safe e-sports, and enforce the ban on stake-based games.

It aims to curb addiction, financial ruin, and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth. It reflects the government’s resolve to safeguard families while guiding the digital economy towards safe and constructive growth.

The seriousness of the issue is recognised globally. The World Health Organisation classifies gaming disorder as a health condition in its International Classification of Diseases, describing it as a pattern of play marked by loss of control, neglect of other daily activities, and persistence despite harmful consequences. This highlights why decisive action is necessary in India as well.

Online money gaming platforms have caused widespread harm. Families have lost their savings. Young people have fallen into addiction. In some heartbreaking cases, financial distress linked to these games has even led to suicides. The government has recognised these dangers and responded with strong legislation.

At the same time, the law takes a balanced approach. It recognises the online gaming sector as one of the most dynamic segments of the digital and creative economy, with significant opportunities for innovation, cognitive development, employment generation, technological advancement, and global competitiveness. It encourages e-sports, which are organised competitive video games, and promotes safe online social and educational games. It clearly separates constructive digital recreation from betting, gambling, and fantasy money games that exploit users with false promises of profit.

(with IANS inputs).