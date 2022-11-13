Big Discount on iPhone: You can buy iPhone 12 Mini at half price on Flipkart -- Details Inside

New Delhi: If you wish to have an iPhone but don’t want to spend a lot of money, here’s a great deal for you on Flipkart. Under this amazing deal, you can buy iPhone 12 at a half rate. We’re going to tell how you can buy the iPhone at Rs 40,000 on Flipkart.

However, you should know that iPhone 12 Mini is available in the deal at Rs 40,000. It has small screen and small batter. But you can still enjoy the experience of iPhone.

Flipkart is offering amazing offer on iPhone 12 Mini

You can purchase iPhone 12 Mini in this amazing deal. The iPhone is starting at a price of Rs 38,999 on Flipkart with the flat discount of Rs 20,901. It is for the base variant that comes with 64GB storage.

The real price of iPhone 12 Mini is Rs 59,900. However, you can get the discount up to 34%. There is no bank offer but there is availability of exchange offer that you can avail to lower down the price.

iPhone 12 Mini Specs

iPhone 12 Mini sports 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display, three-cameras setup at the rear side, A 14 Bionic chipset, and 5G support.

Why should you buy it?

If your budget is low and looking for a cheap iPhone, then you can buy this iPhone. iPhone 12 Mini comes with 5G support. The A14 Bionic chipset given in it is very powerful, which can complete many of your tasks.

However, you may have to compromise with the battery and screen present in it. Because the phone has a smaller screen and less battery life. If you can work with both these things, this phone is a good option.