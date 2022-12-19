BIG UPDATE for WhatsApp users! Now you can undo 'Delete for me' message option within ... seconds

New Delhi: WhatsApp has a "Delete for Everyone" tool that enables users to take back messages they unintentionally sent. Both the sender and the receiver delete the communications. When they want to delete a message, they occasionally press the wrong button and select "Delete for me" rather than "Delete for Everyone." To stop these "accidental" taps, the instant messaging software is now offering a new feature.

You have five seconds from the time you removed a message to undo the deletion. A little dialogue window with the text "Message removed for me" will show when you delete a message. A tiny "Undo" button will also be included in the dialogue box. The message you just deleted will resurface if you click the button.

WhatsApp revealed on December 14 that it had started experimenting with picture-in-picture capability for video conversations on iOS. Given that Android has long supported this capability, Apple devices lag substantially behind Android devices in this area. Only WhatsApp beta users have access to the picture-in-picture feature for iOS as of right now, and a wider rollout won't happen until next year.

Vinay Choletti, the head of WhatsApp Pay for India, left the company earlier this month, only four months after taking the position. Following Manesh Mahatme's departure from the firm in September to join Amazon, Choletti assumed leadership of WhatsApp Pay in India.

In 2022, WhatsApp also introduced the option to hide a user's profile photo from particular app users. The site serves more than just connecting users with their friends and family. On WhatsApp, there are some users who engage with other users they don't know, so some users who care about privacy can feel the need to hide their profile picture. You can already hide your status, last seen, and other personal information on the platform.