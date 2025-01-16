New Delhi: Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue support for Microsoft Office apps on Windows 10 devices once the operating system reaches its end of support on October 14, 2025. To continue using Microsoft 365 apps without any issues, users will need to upgrade to Windows 11, the company stated on Tuesday

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 10 devices after October 14, 2025. To continue using Microsoft 365 applications, users will need to upgrade to Windows 11. This change also affects standalone Office versions, including Office 2024, Office 2021, Office 2019, and Office 2016, which will no longer receive updates or technical support on Windows 10 devices.

Although the applications will continue to function after the support cutoff, Microsoft has warned that users may experience performance and reliability issues. In a separate support document, the company strongly recommended upgrading to Windows 11 to avoid these potential problems over time.

What’s preventing users from upgrading to Windows 11?

One of the main challenges to adopting Windows 11 has been Microsoft's strict hardware requirements, especially the need for TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0. This feature, which Microsoft says helps protect against tampering and cyberattacks, is a non-negotiable requirement for installing Windows 11. Many users with older hardware have struggled to meet this requirement, leading to the development of workarounds to bypass it.

Microsoft after understanding the challenges is offering some flexibility for users who either cannot or choose not to upgrade. Home users can extend their use of Windows 10 for an additional year by purchasing Extended Security Updates (ESU) for 30 dollars. Certain enterprise and specialized systems, like those using Long-Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) and Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) editions, will continue to receive updates even after the October 2025 deadline.

Why Upgrade to Windows 11

While users can continue using their Windows 10 PCs and Office apps after support ends they will no longer receive security updates. This could increase their vulnerability over time. Microsoft has also reminded users that the free upgrade to Windows 11 is still available as long as their devices meet the minimum system requirements. Margaret Farmer, a Microsoft representative, stressed the importance of checking that your computer meets these requirements for the update.

Why Users Need to Upgrade Soon

The deadline is fast approaching for the millions still using Windows 10. While the operating system remains widely used, Microsoft's decision to stop supporting Office apps gives users even more reason to make the switch. For those who rely on Microsoft 365 or other Office products, upgrading sooner rather than later is becoming increasingly important.