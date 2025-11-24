Black Friday Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone Air Get Huge Discount; Check Display, Camera, Battery And Price

Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone Air Price In India: The biggest shopping festival of the year is almost here, and this time Black Friday sale is even bigger than before. The e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and along with Croma are getting ready with huge discounts and exciting deals. From mobiles to laptops clothes and home items, everything will be available at special prices.

In this month, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone then this is the perfect time to save a lot of money as brands offer their best bargains of the year. The Black Friday Sale has brought a big surprise for Samsung fans. The Samsung Galaxy S24, which was launched last year, is now available at a huge discount on its original price. It is available in four different colour options which includes the Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black.

Black Friday 2025 Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Discounted Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was originally launched at Rs 74,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. But now, its price has dropped to just Rs 40,999, which is a flat discount of Rs 34,000. Flipkart users with SBI or Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 4,000, bringing the final price down to Rs 36,999. This makes the deal even more attractive for buyers.

Black Friday 2025 Sale: iPhone Air Discounted Price

Apple’s premium smartphone has also received a big price cut. The model that launched a few months ago for Rs 1,19,900 is now selling for Rs 1,12,900 on Croma for the 256GB storage variant. Additionally, Croma is offering an extra Rs 4,000 discount for SBI, ICICI, and IDFC First Bank credit card holders.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display coupled with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the base variant. The phone is based on the Android 14 operating system with 7 major upgrades promised by Samsung. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery along with 25W wired fast charging support. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

On the photography front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation, 12MP ultra wide angle shooter with 120 degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP shooter at the front.

Apple iPhone Air Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR display for a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. It runs on the powerful A19 Pro processor, the same chipset used in the iPhone 17 Pro series, and comes with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU capable of handling AAA games. For photography, the device includes a 48MP single rear camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto support and an 18MP front camera with autofocus.

The iPhone Air is also the first iPhone to be launched globally without physical SIM card support. Along with this, it delivers all-day battery life, supported by iOS 26’s new Adaptive Power Mode, which learns user habits to improve power efficiency.