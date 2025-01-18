Blinkit Launches Temporary Store At Maha Kumbh Mela To Support Pilgrims

New Delhi: The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of pilgrims and tourists from across the globe. BlinkIt, grocery delivery service has set up a temporary store to meet the unique needs of the event's visitors.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Today, we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, to serve pilgrims and tourists.”

Today we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists.



This one is a 100 sq ft store which will be delivering in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela.



Our teams are… pic.twitter.com/p8pDakE1SV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 17, 2025

The 100-square-foot store is strategically located to serve key spots like Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh. It offers a thoughtfully selected range of products, including puja essentials such as milk, curd, fruits, and vegetables. Visitors can also find items like chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles to enhance their comfort throughout the event.

The post received over 300K views with many users applauding it as an amazing initiative. Others have praised Blinkit for its thoughtful effort in supporting pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh.

One user remarked, “What a thoughtful initiative! Pilgrims now have one less thing to worry about with Blinkit delivering all the essentials, right where they need it.”

The second user praised, “A very good initiative. Kudos to the team Blinkit.”

A third user commented, “This is fantastic!!! It’s great that Blinkit is providing essential items to pilgrims and tourists at the Maha Kumbh Mela.”