Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2845440https://zeenews.india.com/technology/blinkit-launches-temporary-store-at-maha-kumbh-mela-to-support-pilgrims-2845440.html
NewsTechnology
MAHA KUMBH MELA 2025

Blinkit Launches Temporary Store At Maha Kumbh Mela To Support Pilgrims

The post received over 300K views with many users applauding it as an amazing initiative. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blinkit Launches Temporary Store At Maha Kumbh Mela To Support Pilgrims Image Credit: @albinder/X

New Delhi: The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of pilgrims and tourists from across the globe. BlinkIt, grocery delivery service has set up a temporary store to meet the unique needs of the event's visitors.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Today, we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, to serve pilgrims and tourists.”

The 100-square-foot store is strategically located to serve key spots like Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh. It offers a thoughtfully selected range of products, including puja essentials such as milk, curd, fruits, and vegetables. Visitors can also find items like chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles to enhance their comfort throughout the event.

The post received over 300K views with many users applauding it as an amazing initiative. Others have praised Blinkit for its thoughtful effort in supporting pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh.

One user remarked, “What a thoughtful initiative! Pilgrims now have one less thing to worry about with Blinkit delivering all the essentials, right where they need it.”

The second user praised, “A very good initiative. Kudos to the team Blinkit.”

A third user commented, “This is fantastic!!! It’s great that Blinkit is providing essential items to pilgrims and tourists at the Maha Kumbh Mela.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK