New Delhi: Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is setting up its privacy game with a new feature called Advanced Chat Privacy. This has been designed for both individual and group chats. This setting adds an extra layer of protection to keep your conversations more secure and private, especially when you don’t want your messages shared outside the app.

How Does WhatsApp’s Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Work?

WhatsApp’s new Advanced Chat Privacy feature gives you more control over your messages. When enabled, it stops others from exporting chats, downloading media automatically, or using your messages with AI tools. Simply put, it helps keep your conversations private and ensures they stay within the chat.

WhatsApp groups have become a big part of our daily lives whether it’s staying in touch with family and friends or connecting with coworkers and schoolmates. But not all groups feel equally personal.

While WhatsApp already offers tools like disappearing messages and chat locks, the new privacy setting is specially designed for semi-public or topic-based groups, like health support forums or community chats. These groups often involve sensitive conversations, even if the members don’t know each other well.

This is just the start for WhatsApp’s new privacy feature. The platform has promised more updates soon, bringing even stronger privacy options. The feature is already rolling out globally and will be available to everyone through the latest app update in the coming days.

How to Enable Advanced Chat Privacy in WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat you want to secure.

Step 2: Tap on the chat name at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Select Advanced Chat Privacy from the options.

Step 4: Turn on the setting to add extra privacy to that chat.