boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch launched in India with Bluetooth calling and health feature; Check specs and price

boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch Price in India: boAt, a domestic lifestyle and technology brand, has expanded its range of wearable devices in India with the launch of the boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch. The smartwatch offers a mix of health monitoring and fitness tracking, and claims to deliver up to five days of usage on a single charge. The Chrome Iris comes with multiple sports modes and is available in Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, and Frosted Sky colour options.

boAt Chrome Iris Smartwatch specifications

The boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display offering 466×466 resolution, Always-On Display, and up to 1,000 nits brightness, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight. It has a slim 8mm metal body that sits comfortably on the wrist, making it suitable for all-day use.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and includes key health features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep tracking. It also offers multiple sports modes and carries an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water. (Also Read: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India launch date confirmed; Check expected display. battery, camera, price and other specs)

Other smart features include music and camera controls, calculator, games, and weather updates, along with basic tools like a stopwatch, alarm, and timer. The boAt Chrome Iris is backed by a 180mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to five days of battery life with a power-saving mode. As per the company, the smartwatch takes around two hours to fully charge.

boAt Chrome Iris Smartwatch Price In India

The boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The wearable device is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s official website, and select offline retail stores across the country.