/Book my ticket: Can OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra beat IRCTC rush? Viral experiment leaves internet stunned

New Delhi: OpenAI’s new AI model GPT-6 Astra is being tested for tasks that usually require users to visit websites and complete several steps themselves. In a recent experiment shared by an Instagram creator, the AI was used to book a train ticket through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.
The experiment comes at a time when many passengers are struggling to secure reserved train tickets, particularly with the rush around Diwali and Chhath festivals. IRCTC is the platform used by commuters to book railway tickets online, and heavy demand during the festive season often makes getting a confirmed reservation difficult.
The creator’s video shows GPT-6 Astra being given a request to handle the booking process. The creator claimed that the AI completed the process and successfully booked a Mumbai-Rajkot train ticket through the platform.
The creator said the model was tested for two to three days before the IRCTC experiment was attempted. The idea came after someone asked whether the new AI tool could book an IRCTC ticket on its own.
That simple question led the creator to test whether GPT-6 Astra could handle an online task from start to finish. Instead of simply explaining the steps involved in booking a railway ticket, the experiment involved asking the AI to carry out the process.
The creator showed the test in an Instagram video and said the experiment was successful. According to the creator, GPT-6 Astra completed the train ticket booking process without requiring them to manually handle each stage of the booking.
The creator said they were "shocked" by the result after watching the AI complete the task. The test was carried out to see how far the model could go when given a practical request involving an online booking platform.
In the video, the creator claimed that GPT-6 Astra successfully booked a Mumbai-Rajkot train ticket on IRCTC. The creator said they were "surprised" by what the AI managed to do.
The experiment is being seen as an example of how AI assistants could handle practical digital tasks when they are given a direct instruction. Users generally turn to AI tools to find information, explain procedures or answer questions. A system capable of carrying out the requested task could take over several steps that users normally have to complete themselves.
For instance, a passenger booking a train ticket normally has to visit IRCTC, enter the journey details, search for trains, select a service, provide passenger information and complete the booking process. The experiment shared by the creator suggests that GPT-6 Astra may be capable of handling at least some of these steps through direct interaction with the website.
However, the Instagram post does not provide detailed information about the exact ticket details, the payment process or how the final booking was completed. It also does not explain what level of user input was required at different stages.
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