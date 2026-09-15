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Book my ticket: Can OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra beat IRCTC rush? Viral experiment leaves internet stunned

The creator said the test was carried out over two to three days before GPT-6 Astra was asked to handle the booking. The video does not disclose detailed information about the payment process or the exact steps used to complete the reservation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Book my ticket: Can OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra beat IRCTC rush? Viral experiment leaves internet stunned
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Book my ticket: Can OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra beat IRCTC rush? Viral experiment leaves internet stunned
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