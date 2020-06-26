हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Facebook

'Boost with Facebook' to help businesses adjust to new normal

The six-week programme features free on-demand online training, live sessions and conversations around topics like reimagining customer service, creative reinvention, going from brick and mortar to digital and more.

'Boost with Facebook' to help businesses adjust to new normal

New Delhi: The social network has kicked off a new initiative called Boost with Facebook Summer of Support during which, it will help millions of people get the digital skills and information they need to navigate these challenging times and adjust to a new normal.

The six-week programme features free on-demand online training, live sessions and conversations around topics like reimagining customer service, creative reinvention, going from brick and mortar to digital and more, announced the company.

"Over the course of the six weeks, we're offering topical training sessions to teach you things like how to get creative with your mobile phone, build your online presence, understand Page insights and more," said Facebook.

It also launched an ‘Online Business Guide' to help people move their business online or further transform business in today's rapidly changing environment.

The guide offers step-by-step instructions to help you establish a digital presence, connect with customers for free and get started with advertising.

Earlier this year, Facebook announced $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to help businesses through this challenging time.

Last week, it committed over $200 million to support Black-owned businesses, Black creators and nonprofits serving the Black community.

FacebookMark Zuckerberg
