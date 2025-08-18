BREAKING: Airtel Down For Thousands Of Users Across India; Calls, Internet Services Unavailable

Airtel Down In India: Telecom service provider Airtel users across several parts of India reported widespread network outages today on Monday. Meanwhile, several users moved to social media platforms to report the issue about not being able to make calls and access data services using their Airtel number.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,300 users had reported service disruptions by 4:04 PM, highlighting a widespread issue that impacted both voice calls and internet connectivity across the country. However, the reported issues were widespread and not limited to a single city, with users from metro areas such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi sharing concerns online and on social media platforms.

After this internet outage, a telecom giant has issued a statement and mentioned that "we are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused".