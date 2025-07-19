BREAKING: Google, Meta Face ED Summons In Betting App Probe
Google-Meta Betting App Case: This development marks a major escalation in the probe, which has already brought several celebrities and influencers under scrutiny for endorsing suspected illegal gambling platforms.
ED Notice To Google And Meta: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to tech giants Google and Meta as part of its ongoing investigation into online betting app cases. Both companies have been summoned for questioning later this month on July 21. This development marks a major escalation in the probe, which has already brought several celebrities and influencers under scrutiny for endorsing suspected illegal gambling platforms.
