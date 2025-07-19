Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933942https://zeenews.india.com/technology/breaking-google-meta-face-ed-summons-in-betting-app-probe-2933942.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

BREAKING: Google, Meta Face ED Summons In Betting App Probe

Google-Meta Betting App Case: This development marks a major escalation in the probe, which has already brought several celebrities and influencers under scrutiny for endorsing suspected illegal gambling platforms.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Google, Meta Face ED Summons In Betting App Probe File Photo

ED Notice To Google And Meta: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to tech giants Google and Meta as part of its ongoing investigation into online betting app cases. Both companies have been summoned for questioning later this month on July 21. This development marks a major escalation in the probe, which has already brought several celebrities and influencers under scrutiny for endorsing suspected illegal gambling platforms.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK