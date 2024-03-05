trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727725
Meta's Instagram And Facebook Down For Users Globally

Meta's social media platforms Instagram and Facebook were down on Tuesday, and users across the globe reported outage. Social media gets flooded with reactions

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 09:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Instagram users encountered difficulties accessing the popular social media platform, along with other Meta-owned platforms. Reports of the outage began surfacing early Tuesday evening, highlighting issues with logging in and refreshing feeds.

Meta's suite of platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, and Threads, were affected by the outage. Users attempting to access these platforms were greeted with error messages and were unable to log in or refresh their feeds. On Facebook, users were presented with a "session expired" message, prompting them to log in again. However, attempts to log in were met with an "unable to log in" error. Similarly, Instagram users faced challenges refreshing their feeds and experienced access issues on the web version of the platform.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, with Meta yet to provide an official statement. However, the widespread nature of the issue suggests a potential server or technical malfunction. Users took to other social media platforms to express their frustration, highlighting the reliance on these platforms for communication and connectivity.

Meta is expected to address the issue promptly and provide updates as the situation unfolds. In the meantime, users are advised to monitor Meta's official channels for any announcements regarding the outage.

Users took to micro-blogging social media platform X (previously known and Twitter) to report the outage.

