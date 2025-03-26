BREAKING: UPI Outage Hits India–PhonePe, Paytm Users Face Payment Disruptions
Popular platforms like PhonePe and Paytm stopped working, leaving many unable to complete payments.
A major disruption hit digital payments in India as users faced issues with UPI transactions. Popular platforms like PhonePe and Paytm stopped working, leaving many unable to complete payments. The outage caused frustration among users relying on these apps for daily transactions.
