UPI OUTAGE

BREAKING: UPI Outage Hits India–PhonePe, Paytm Users Face Payment Disruptions

Popular platforms like PhonePe and Paytm stopped working, leaving many unable to complete payments. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: UPI Outage Hits India–PhonePe, Paytm Users Face Payment Disruptions

A major disruption hit digital payments in India as users faced issues with UPI transactions. Popular platforms like PhonePe and Paytm stopped working, leaving many unable to complete payments. The outage caused frustration among users relying on these apps for daily transactions.

 

